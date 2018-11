× One person killed, another injured in shooting near 26th and Van Brunt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has been killed and one other person has been injured Thursday night in a shooting in Kansas City.

KC police were called to the double shooting at an apartment complex near 26th and Van Brunt around 8 p.m.

Details about what led up to the double shooting were not immediately available. FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.

BREAKING: @kcpolice on scene of double shooting at apartment near 26th and Van Brunt. Neighbor says she saw a man being taken away on stretcher and a female screaming that she had been shot in the leg. @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/3z80RzGoyj — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) November 30, 2018