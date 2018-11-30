2 charges dropped against former Schlitterbahn operations director

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Attorney General has asked a judge to dismiss two criminal charges against a former Schlitterbahn employee accused in connection to 10-year-old Caleb Schwab’s death.

A motion filed Thursday asks a Wyandotte County judge to dismiss charges against Tyler Miles. He was director of operations at Schlitterbahn in Kansas City, Kansas, when Caleb was killed on the Verruckt water slide in August 2016.

The charges accused Miles of lying to authorities and concealing evidence from investigators. Miles is still charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated child endangerment and aggravated battery.

The motion doesn’t give a reason why the Attorney General decided to drop the charges. A spokeswoman for the office didn’t return a message seeking comment.

Miles was among five employees indicted after the boy’s death. A state grand jury returned indictments against Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry and others on a variety of issues including design flaws, failure to use standard engineering procedures, and a lack of expertise that led to Caleb’s death.