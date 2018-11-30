22-year-old sentenced to life in prison in 2016 murder of KCK police captain

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The man accused of killing a KCK police captain in 2016 has been sentenced to life in prison.

Jamaal Lewis, 22, was sentenced Friday in the death of 46-year-old Capt. Dave Melton. Lewis pleaded guilty in late October to first-degree murder, aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a firearm.

He received life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years for the murder charge, 13 months for the assault charge and nine months for the firearm charge. Those sentences will run consecutively.

Melton was searching for suspects in a drive-by shooting when he saw Lewis walking and tried to block him with his patrol car. Prosecutors say Lewis pulled a handgun and fired several shots through the passenger-side window of Melton’s vehicle. Melton was killed in the shooting.

Lewis’ case has been filled with controversial in the past month. He was originally charged with capital murder in Melton’s death and was set to go to trial in November. If convicted of the capital murder charge, Lewis could have faced the death penalty.

But first-degree murder was added to Lewis’ charges in early October, which he then pleaded guilty to. That lesser charge comes with a lesser sentence.

It’s a deal Melton’s family said they would never have agreed to, and that angered the family who said they were caught off guard.

“I was taken by surprise with the whole thing,” said Zeta Bates, who was engaged to Melton when he was killed.

Melton’s family later filed an ethics complaint against the Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree, arguing their rights were violated because they weren’t made aware that Lewis could plead guilty to a lesser charge at any time.

In November 2016, another suspect involved the case, Daqon Sipple, was sentenced to 21 months in prison. Sipple pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and criminal discharge of a firearm.