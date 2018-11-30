× Bullet hits 3-year-old in arm during drive-by shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A drive-by shooting in Kansas City, Kansas ended Thursday when a bullet hit a 3-year-old in the arm.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler said it happened near 72nd and Kansas 10:24 p.m. Thursday.

Chief Zeigler added that a car passed by the one the child was in and started shooting. The 3-year-old is listed in stable condition.

Police have not said provoked the shooting or whether they are looking for a suspect still.