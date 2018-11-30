Chiefs players’ history of violence accusations shows a disturbing trend, local radio hosts say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is facing an uncertain future with the team and the NFL after TMZ released a video of Hunt involved in an altercation with a woman at a Cleveland hotel in February.

"This is not the first time they saw the video. You won’t convince me this is the first time they saw this and for them to have done nothing and for them to suspend past players for throwing flags in the stands and then this come out?" said Ron "The Show" Hughley, cohost of the Show and Vern show on 610 Sports Radio. "I think first it’s Kareem and the entire organization should really take a look in the mirror."

It was just two weeks ago Hunt was receiving national praise for his leap over a Denver Broncos defender, but now he and the team are facing criticism for what he did off of the field.

"The absolute worst part is Kareem Hunt putting his hands on her, but right behind it is the Chiefs reaction to this and they are showing you what they value," Hughley said. "I think it's a reflection of the owner. It`s one thing to say you didn't know about it, which I won`t believe. But even if you didn't do your due diligence to investigate this -- when you have Tyreek Hill, when you had Javon Belcher before him -- your history should also judge on how you handle things."

Yes, Hunt isn't the first Chiefs player accused of violence against women.

In 2015, Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill plead guilty to domestic assault and battery charges.

In 2012, former linebacker Jovan Belcher shot and killed his girlfriend and then killed himself inside of his car outside the team's practice facility.

"The people of KC pride themselves of a moral high ground, true values. To choose a Sunday victory over prioritizing the safety and health of women is not something I think we as a city we want reflected upon us," said Josh "Vern" Vernier, cohost of the Show and Vern show.

Show and Vern believe the situation is made harder by the fact the team traded All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters for issues the team had with Peters inside the locker room but not off the field.

"It’s hard for me to not look at the organization and see what things they chose for. Marcus Peters didn’t fit a certain culture here, and I’m looking at some other things, and it’s hard for me to say these guys and Tyreek Hill and Hunt fit the culture and Marcus Peters didn’t and he had to go," Hughley said. "I hope they don`t allow the Chiefs to do what they've done for the last year and allow the Mahomes Mania cloud any eyes. He seems to be the deodorant for anything."

Vern said the team and the city have to ask themselves a very hard question in regard to what the team's culture really means.

"It's disturbing that it's a difficult question that a lot of Chiefs fans are going to have to answer. The question being: Who would I rather have represent KC? A philanthropic Marcus Peters or a pair of dynamic play-makers that put their hands on women?" Vern said.

MaryAnn Metheny, CEO of Hope House, said she can't comment on the specific incident but said violence against women is never OK. Metheny said kids look up to professional athletes, and it's important that they set a good example for their young audience.

"We are giving the message that violence is OK," Metheny said. "We are saying that it's OK to respond when somebody does something or says something that you don't like -- that it's OK to respond with that kind of violence. I think we, in our society, hold professional football players, professional athletes -- we put them on pedestals, and we hold them as mentors and people to look up to. And if this is the behavior that people have, we're teaching it's OK. We're teaching it's OK to respond like that."

