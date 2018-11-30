Fans, commentators react to video of Kareem Hunt allegedly assaulting woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans and commentators are reacting to video showing Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in the hallway of a Cleveland hotel.
The video, published by TMZ, shows Hunt getting into a physical altercation with the woman on Feb. 10. Police were called, but Hunt was not charged and the NFL never took any action against him.
A source tells The Associated Press that Hunt appears to be headed to the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List, sidelining him while the league investigates. Being placed on the exempt list means the player is paid and does not count against the club’s 53-man roster.
But he can’t practice or play until he is removed from the list. Hunt was at practice Friday, but was then excused and sent home. The Chiefs (9-2) are at Oakland on Sunday.
Representatives for Hunt, the Chiefs and the NFL have not responded to requests for comment.