Fans, commentators react to video of Kareem Hunt allegedly assaulting woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans and commentators are reacting to video showing Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in the hallway of a Cleveland hotel.

The video, published by TMZ, shows Hunt getting into a physical altercation with the woman on Feb. 10. Police were called, but Hunt was not charged and the NFL never took any action against him.

A source tells The Associated Press that Hunt appears to be headed to the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List, sidelining him while the league investigates. Being placed on the exempt list means the player is paid and does not count against the club’s 53-man roster.

But he can’t practice or play until he is removed from the list. Hunt was at practice Friday, but was then excused and sent home. The Chiefs (9-2) are at Oakland on Sunday.

Fans on social media had already posed about returning gear with his name on it.

Wife just reminded me that we had ordered and just received today, my son’s Xmas present request of a #Chiefs 27 #KareemHunt Jersey. Wish you could handcuff #NFL Player Jerseys… #Returned — Jeff Mans (@Jeff_Mans) November 30, 2018

I got a Kareem Hunt jersey for sale. Lowest bidder wins. — Micheal Judd (@Kid_Juddi) November 30, 2018

Meanwhile, local sports talk show hosts also shared their perspectives on Twitter.

I gotta log off Twitter it appears. Some of you need to stop bending over backward to defend Kareem, the police officers or the NFL. You’re only making abusers and enablers feel more empowered. But I know you don’t hear me. — Josh Vernier (@JoshVernier610) November 30, 2018

I think Kareem Hunt should be suspended, should have to get therapy for his issues with anger, and because both incidents were around alcohol so he should get treatment for that too — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) November 30, 2018

On the national stage, sports commentators and writers chimed in as well.

NFL changed Conduct Policy in 2014, over NFLPA objection, to set baseline of six-game suspension for domestic violence (as Ezekiel Elliott knows). We shall see. #KareemHunt — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) November 30, 2018

Here’s what I’m not gone do today: Debate the instances in which it’s acceptable to hit a woman. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 30, 2018

Representatives for Hunt, the Chiefs and the NFL have not responded to requests for comment.