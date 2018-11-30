JoCo. Christmas Bureau opens its doors even though they still need donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSION, Kan. -- 'Tis the season of giving, and the Johnson County Christmas Bureau is giving to area families who need it most.

FOX4`s Kerri Stowell traveled to 97th and Metcalf Friday for a look inside the holiday shop that set up inside the old Sears store.

From gifts for people of all ages to coats, clothing, toiletries and food -organizers want to make sure no family goes without.

In Johnson County 34, 000 people live below the federal poverty level. The Christmas Bureau provides assistance to at least 12,000 of those residents every year.

Families are invited to register in advance and have through Saturday, Dec. 8 to pick up their goods.

Many recipients are so grateful that they come back to pay it forward and volunteer. Also, the Johnson County Christmas Bureau is accepting donations.

The more they get, the more they can give out--especially coats and canned food.