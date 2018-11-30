× Joe’s Weather Blog: Another interesting weekend storm (FRI-11/30)

Well after the weather yesterday I once again checked to see how this November was stacking up in terms of “coldness”. If you remember as of Wednesday we were in 1st place with about a 2/10ths of a degree lead over 1976. Yesterday’s data now has us still in 1st place with a 3/10ths of a degree lead. So this month will go down as the coldest November in KC weather history. That is very impressive…any time you are number one in terms coldness or warmth…wow.

Forecast:

Tonight: Overnight rain and thunderstorms developing. It’s not out of the question that there might be some small hail associated with some of the cells..maybe not widespread but don’t be surprised. There also may be some locally heavy downpours and some areas may get over 1″ of rain overnight. While flooding is not expected…with the snowmelt ongoing and the saturated soils in place…there may be some very damp conditions out there. Temperatures will gradually be warming overnight…and when you go through the morning…we may be close to 50° (and some warmer).

Saturday: Morning showers end then variable clouds with scattered PM showers. Temperatures could pop to 50°+ then start retreating i the later afternoon back to the 40s

Sunday: Snow showers are possible…most of the snow should melt though on the pavement. Something to pay attention too though for refreezing potential overnight into Monday AM. Highs in the 30s

Discussion:

Let’s start with some data…2018 has been a herky jerky year for temperatures…look at this information. Roughly 130 years of records…so anything between 50-80 is pretty close to the middle

January: 54th coldest

February: 53rd coldest

March: 61st coldest

April: 2nd coldest

May: 2nd warmest

June: 16th warmest

July: 65th warmest

August: 65th warmest

September: 52nd warmest

October: 25th coldest

November: Coldest on record

Just wild!

Not sure if we’ve had a year like this one before…all the gyrations. Despite all of that though…this is the 28th warmest year so far in KC weather history

The weather has been interesting too today. We started with some sunshine…with dense fog towards the ESE/SE of the Metro…then thanks to a prevailing east wind…that low cloud/fog deck has moved into the KC area this afternoon.

1PM temperatures (in red) show mid 30s on the northside…50s towards the lakes region…and 70s in far NE OK. There is a developing surface storm in NE Colorado right now…

Rain is breaking out towards the west and south of the KC area…

Later today…there may be an outbreak of severe weather towards OK and other parts of the Southland.

Because of the strong low level shear…a turning and increase in winds from near the surface upwards there will also be the risk of some tornadic storms as well.

The best risk comes this evening and nighttime tornadoes in that part of the country aren’t that unusual in November and December.

For us…a rapid expansion of rain and developing storms will occur and move NNEwards at a good clip this evening. Short range model data bring the activity in the area after 9PM tonight.

For timing purposes…0Z is 6PM (CST)…06Z is 12AM…12Z is 6AM and 18Z is Noon

Meanwhile in the colder air towards NE and northwards into IA…snows are likely and decent+ snows for some.

That’s a lot of snow in Nebraska!

For us it’s going to be a majority rain scenario as the surface low pressure comes out through Wichita and spins towards the KC-St Joe area by noon Saturday. This should allow a warm sector to come up the state line and be more impressive on the MO side as opposed to the KS side…but some areas could pop overnight as the warmer air and the higher dew points come northwards ahead of the surface low.

Then when the surface low moves towards Bethany tomorrow evening…a more westerly wind will be blowing and that will usher in cooler/colder weather to finish the weekend.

Snow showers as this occurs will be possible…mainly late Saturday night into Sunday. While accumulations look minor…some could get a dusting+ IF it comes down hard enough and doesn’t melt fast enough.

Sunday and Monday look pretty gray and cold with scattered flurries/snow showers off and on. Especially Sunday.

At this point Monday’s snow doesn’t look to add up to a lot BUT we’ll be watching for road effects because only a little snow can create issues IF it happens fast enough Monday morning.

Oh I just saw this for December.

Our updated December outlook favors warmer and wetter than normal conditions across much of the country. Best chances for a cooler than normal December are across the Central Great Basin and Northern New England. https://t.co/ZojpnS5Ja5 pic.twitter.com/l0HGsidH1j — NWSCPC (@NWSCPC) November 30, 2018

Let’s see how things went in November…

Our final November outlook shows increased odds for above normal precipitation for most areas east of the Rockies. In terms of temperature, below-normal chances are increased across the Central US, but may be negated by a warming trend late in the month. https://t.co/ZojpnS5Ja5 pic.twitter.com/U7wCp7D1FP — NWSCPC (@NWSCPC) October 31, 2018

and reality from a temperature standpoint.

Remember they do things weird…EC means Equal Chances of above average OR below average temperatures. So very non-committal.

From a precip standpoint…rain and melted snow.

Not terrible

Our feature photo comes from Bryan Chadwell…let’s just say it’s not from KC

Joe