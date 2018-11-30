KCPD shares photo & name of man they think has info. about shooting that killed 1 & injured 2 others

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police released a photo Friday of a man they want to speak with about an ongoing homicide investigation.

Police think 23-year-old Anthony Eskridge has information that can help them determine who is responsible for the Thursday night shooting that killed one person and injured two others near 26th and Van Brunt around 8 p.m.

If you see him, call 911. Do not approach him. Police think he could be armed and dangerous.

Authorities said he was last seen driving a white SUV. They did not release any further details.