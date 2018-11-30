Kobach says he’s talked to Trump but won’t discuss details

Kobach told reporters Friday that he’s not “out looking for random federal jobs” but said if Trump offered him a position, “That’s a different matter.”

Fellow Republicans in Kansas have speculated since the election that Kobach could receive a high-profile job in Trump’s administration. Kobach lost the governor’s race to Democratic state Sen. Laura Kelly.

Kobach built a national profile as an advocate of tough immigration and voter identification policies before informally advising Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign and afterward. Kobach also served as vice chairman of a short-lived presidential commission on voter fraud.