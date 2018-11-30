Lawrence police arrest two men they believe are connected to dozens of burglaries

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence police arrested two men they believed are connected to a string of burglaries that have occurred over the past nine months.

The burglaries began in March and have continued through recent weeks.

Authorities arrested Jonathan J. Collins, 33, on Tuesday, Nov. 20 on an unrelated arrest warrant. Prosecutors have since filed burglary and theft charges against him.

FOX4 has chosen not to name the second man arrested, who is also a 33-year-old Lawrence resident, because official charges have not been filed.

Police did say they are not looking for any other suspects.

“After the execution of three separate search warrants stemming from multiple residential and vehicle burglaries cases, investigators recovered hundreds of items of stolen property,” Sgt. Amy Rhoads said in a statement.

Lawrence Police ask if you have been a victim of an unreported case involving a residential burglary, to please contact the police department at (785) 832-7509.