Man accused of leaving scene in deadly Overland Park crash now charged with murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Prosecutors filed new charges on Friday against a man originally accused of the leaving the scene of a deadly crash. Bradley Woodworth, 45, now faces two counts of second-degree murder (reckless) in addition to his original charge related to the crash on October 6 in Overland Park.

Court documents say Woodworth was involved in the crash that killed 20-year-old Samuel Siebuhr and 18-year-old Matthew Bloskey.

Court papers say that a witness told police he saw a dark colored minivan, driven by Woodworth, and Siebuhr's gold Toyota Avalon, speeding down 151st Street. The witness said they appeared to be jockeying back and forth with each other. The witness had to move out of the way as the two tried to pass him, side-by-side, creating a three-wide scenario just before the crash.

Woodworth and Siebhur hit each other, sending Siebuhr's car spinning out of control, through the median and into oncoming traffic. The oncoming traffic was a Suzuki, driven by 18-year-old Matthew Bloskey.

When Bloskey hit Siebuhr, Siebhur's car burst into flames. Both young men died. Woodworth took off.

Six days later, police finally caught up Woodworth when he was found in his Honda in Miami County.

He was arrested and is still in jail, held on a $100,000 bond. His next court date is on December 6 according to records.