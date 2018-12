Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Paulie's Penguin Playground is back open after the recent snowfall damaged some of their inflatables.

On Sunday, a massive snowstorm damaged several of the penguins, causing owner Paul Craig to deflate over 200 of them and work on repairs.

FOX4 photojournalist Matt Kline takes us behind the scenes with Craig, who says the free display will continue this year.

Check out how he made the repairs in the video above.