2018 Holiday Swing at Union Station offers handmade and vintage gifts for the holidays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2018 Holiday Swing was in full swing at Union Station Saturday. The maker and craft fair brings together 150 different vendors. All to give people the opportunity to purchase handmade or vintage gifts for the holidays.

The event is free to attend, and for it’s first day people filled Union Station to get their hands on homemade gifts. Strawberry Swing owner and creator, Katie Mabry-Van Dieren, said in the age of online shopping there is still something special about buying a handmade and handpicked gift.

“People want to feel a little more personal in this digital world,” Mabry-Van Dieren said. “Amazon – all you do is click, and then something comes to your door. But, here you actually get to interact with people, and touch the product in your hand before you purchase it, and just supporting those local small businesses.”

The event is in it’s eighth year, and being sponsored this year by Etsy. The event will continue December 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The first 100 guests to donate to this year’s non-profit beneficiary, Union Station, will get a swag bag as they enter the event.