Food vendors gather to connect with customers at KC Foodie Fest 2018

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Food enthusiasts came to the Northland Saturday for the second annual KC Foodie Fest.

People were able to shop from local food and beverage vendors.

They had a variety of things to check out from sauces, to pretzels, and all the barbecue rubs you could imagine.

The festival co-founder, Dave Eckert, said it’s a great opportunity for vendors to connect to shoppers.

“These are folks that don’t have really deep pockets, they don’t have PR firms representing them, they don’t have marketing campaigns behind, but they’re really authentic, and they’re local,” Eckert said. “I love supporting local, and I love food – so it’s the perfect combination.”

Marisa Wiiuhayarn owns Tasty Thai in North Kansas City and makes her own brand of spicy and peanut sauces. She says the event definitely helps sales, and allows people to try something new.

“They like it,” Wiiuhayarn said. “They don’t expect how good sweet peanut sauce is with apples. We use apple, and they say – oh, I didn’t think of apple! But, they love it.”

The event also raised money for the non-profit organization Boys Grow that mentors youth through agricultural entrepreneurship.

The event takes place on the first Saturday in December each year.