Inmate dies at Johnson County Jail

OLATHE, Kans. — Friday afternoon an inmate at the Johnson County Detention Center was found unresponsive in her cell.

Detention and in-house medical staff initiated life-saving efforts until Olathe Fire Department and Johnson County Med-Act arrived on the scene. Efforts to revive the inmate were not successful and the inmate was pronounced dead at 3:05 p.m.

The inmate was alone in her cell and had been incarcerated since November 2018.

The inmate’s name is being withheld until the family is notified.