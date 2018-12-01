Joe’s forecast: Not a lot of good weather unfortunately

Posted 7:44 am, December 1, 2018

Temperatures will be all over the place today with near 50° weather to start the day but a downward trend coming back into the area this afternoon with some additional showers rotating through the region. Beyond today the overall trend is for chillier weather to come back into the region as well with some snow showers possible.

 

