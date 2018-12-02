21-year-old Liberty man killed in Clay County crash

LIBERTY, Mo. — A 21-year-old Liberty man has died following a crash in Clay County.

The single-vehicle crash occurred just after 8:30 Friday night on Missouri 92, just east of Mt. Olive Road, near Smithville.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol report says the driver of a 2002 GMC truck was eastbound when it crossed the center line and began to skid. The vehicle then travelled off the roadway and struck an embankment. The vehicle then returned to the roadway, where it overturned and the driver was thrown from the vehicle before it came to a rest in the roadway.

The driver, identified as Sean W. Fischer, was taken by ambulance to Liberty Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Fischer, was not wearing a seat belt, according to the highway patrol report.