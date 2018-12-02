Kareem Hunt speaks out on ESPN after video surfaces, Chiefs release him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kareem Hunt, the now-former Chiefs running back, spoke with ESPN on Sunday. This is the first interview since video surfaced showing him kicking a woman. The Chiefs cut Hunt on Friday, soon after that video came to light.

The NFL Network also says Kareem Hunt is facing more than a six-game suspension.

"According to sources with direct knowledge of the situation," writes Ian Rapoport, "Hunt faces more than the baseline six-game suspension for violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy. The league also has been investigating an incident involving Hunt allegedly punching a man in the face at an Ohio resort in June. The NFL is believed to have found enough from that incident to add to Hunt's discipline."

Hunt spoke on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown. In it, he told ESPN's Lisa Salters he was "in the wrong".

"It was just a long night," Hunt told Salters of what happened in February. "To be exact, it don't really matter what happened. I was in the wrong. I could have took responsibility and made the right decision to find a way to deescalate the situation."

Below is part of an exchange from the interview. (Transcript credit: 247sports.com)

Salters: When I watch the videos, the lasting impression for me was the kick – you kicking a woman while she was on the ground. You kicking a woman, period. How do you explain that?

Hunt: You can’t really explain it. The video shows I was in the wrong, and I’m not that type of person. I’m really disappointed and embarrassed for myself, for my family. I really am taking actions to learn from this and do everything possible to become a better man.

The incident occurred at a hotel The 9 in Cleveland in February, but the video was released by TMZ on Friday. Soon after the video release, the Chiefs released Hunt.

The Salters interview also addressed the team.

Salters: The Chiefs say that you were not truthful with them when you told them back in February what happened.

Hunt: The Chiefs are right and I didn’t tell them everything. I don’t blame them for everything. My actions caused this. I really wish I could just apologize to them and let them know it’s no hard feelings between me and the Chiefs. I love the program, love the people there. I just want to take this time and better myself and not let anything happen like this ever again.

Salters: What didn’t you tell the Chiefs back then?

Hunt: I just didn’t tell them the video, the video part of it that came out. I didn’t say anything really about too much of that. When I saw the video, it was like my first time seeing it. I realized what I did once I saw the video. It was really tough to watch and I know I’m not that type of person.

He went on to say, "When everybody else saw the video, that’s when I saw the video. That’s when the Chiefs saw the video, and to see that is really tough because I wish I would have handled it differently."

The NFL also released this statement on Sunday: