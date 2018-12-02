Kirkwood mass shooting survivor pens book on survival, moving forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A survivor of the Kirkwood City Council shooting is telling his story in a new book. Todd Smith was a journalist shot at the meeting back in 2008.

Charles "Cookie" Thorton opened fire on the meeting and killed the mayor and city council members along with a police officer.

Seven people died including the shooter. Smith was the only surviving victim. He recounts the shooting in the book and how he's moving forward.

"It was pretty tough," Smith said. "It's just horrible to see people shot dead. It's horrific. I hope nobody ever has to see that. Even if I go to any events or stuff like that, my eyes will still go around to see how safe it is, if anyone has a gun. It's always in the back of my mind of a public situation."

Smith was also a victim in a separate shooting in the mid-nineties, and also discusses his friend, Gary Raynal's murder. He was killed in a possible hate crime in Leawood back in 2001, which has never been solved.

Murder, Romance, and Two Shootings is available on Amazon now.