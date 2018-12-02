Motorcyclist killed following crash in Cass County on I-49

PECULIAR, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed late Sunday morning following a two-vehicle crash in Cass County.

The wreck occurred just before noon on northbound I-49 near Peculiar, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2003 BMW motorcycle, identified as Kristian P. Metz, was attempting to pass the driver of a 2009 Dodge Ram. Metz then struck the left rear of the Ram where he then went off the roadway and came to a stop in the median. The 15-year-old driver of the Ram came to a stop on the shoulder of the road.

Metz, 48, of Adrian, Mo., was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the highway patrol.