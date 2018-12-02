Plane arrives in Texas to transport Bush’s body to Washington

WASHINGTON — A U.S. government plane has arrived in Texas to transport the body of former President George H.W. Bush to Washington for a state funeral.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted a photo of the presidential plane on a tarmac Sunday afternoon. He wrote, “Air Force One has arrived in Houston for what will technically be called ‘Special Air Mission 41’ tomorrow and Wednesday.”

He added: “A beautiful day In Texas — ‘ceiling and visibility unlimited,’ Mr. President.”

The 41st president died late Friday at his Houston home at age 94. He will be honored during several private and public events in Houston and Washington before he is buried in Texas next to his wife, Barbara, and their young daughter Robin, who died in 1953.

