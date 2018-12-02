Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old Missouri man with dementia

CAMDENTON, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 82-year-old man out of Camden County.

The highway patrol said John M. Peffer was first reported missing Saturday at 6 p.m. Peffer is reported to have dementia and type 2 diabetes and is without required medications.

Peffer is reported to be traveling with his dog, a standard Schnauzer in a white 2003 Lincoln town car with the license KC0G3R and was last seen on Wren Court in Camdenton.

The highway patrol said he had stated to family that he purchased a house in Sibley, Mo. two weeks ago. Family states this is false, however he may be traveling to the Sibley area.

Anyone with any information should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Camden County Sheriff Department at 573-346-2243.