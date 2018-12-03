Chiefs reach deal with RB Charcandrick West

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and former running back Charcandrick West have reportedly agreed to terms that brings the 27-year-old back.

The Chiefs made their official announcement Monday afternoon, tweeting “We have signed free agent RB Charcandrick West.”

West spent four seasons with the Chiefs before the team released him in August.

His most productive season was 2015 with 634 yards on 160 carries, along with four rushing touchdowns.

West is expected to fill the void left in the Chiefs roster after they parted ways with running back Kareem Hunt Friday night just hours after a video of him pushing and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel surfaced.

