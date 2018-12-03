Dog and its thankful owner pay it forward to KC veterinary office helping them through tough time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An animal hospital in Kansas City's historic northeast neighborhood recently got two paws up and $400 from a thankful client who said the officer manager helped save her best friend's life.

Debbie Rowe nominated Eric for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award in her effort to say thank you for giving her more time with her dog who was recently diagnosed with diabetes.

"He walked me through it," Rowe said in her nomination. "And, as you see today, Walker (her dog) is healthy and alive. To my heart, they are just special people."

