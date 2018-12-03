Former Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt allegedly attacked man at KC club in January, police report says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a recently released police report, a man claims he was attacked by former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt at Power and Light in January.

According to the police report filed on Jan. 11, four days after the alleged attack on Jan. 7, the man said he was at the KCP&L nightclub Mosaic around 2 a.m. — just hours after the Chiefs lost to the Tennessee Titans in the playoffs.

The man said he was walking to the bathroom when he saw three men shoving a friend. The man said he recognized one of the alleged attackers as George Atkinson, who at the time was on the Chiefs practice squad and was signed to a reserve/future contract the next day.

The man said he confronted Atkinson, who punched him, and then the man hit Atkinson back. The man said the men, one of which he identified as Hunt, and several other unidentified men jumped him as he fell to the ground.

He told police he was hit and kicked multiple times and at one point might have gone unconscious. The man said he suffered a broken rib and nose.

Police were not called to the scene when the alleged incident happened, and no arrests were made. The man told police he initially didn’t want to report the incident, but family convinced him to notify police. The man declined to press charges, and as a result, no charges were filed against Hunt.

FOX4 reached out to the Chiefs, who declined to comment over the phone.

Hunt was just cut from the Chiefs on Friday after video surfaced of him striking a woman at a Cleveland hotel in February.

The video was published Friday by TMZ. An NFL spokesperson told FOX4 neither the NFL nor the Chiefs viewed the video before it became public Friday.

Police were called to the scene, but no charges were filed for the Feb. 10 incident. But the video shows Hunt knocking over and kicking the woman in the hotel’s hallway.

Just moments before the Chiefs made their announcement, the NFL placed Hunt on the exempt list, sidelining him while the league investigates. The Chiefs said Hunt was not honest with the organization when they initially spoke with him after the attack.

Hunt spoke with ESPN about the incident for the first time publicly on Saturday where he told ESPN’s Lisa Salters he was “in the wrong.”

“It was just a long night,” Hunt told Salters of what happened in February. “To be exact, it don’t really matter what happened. I was in the wrong. I could have took responsibility and made the right decision to find a way to deescalate the situation.”

Read more about Saturday’s interview here.

The NFL Network says Hunt is facing more than a six-game suspension.

“According to sources with direct knowledge of the situation,” Ian Rapoport wrote. “Hunt faces more than the baseline six-game suspension for violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The league also has been investigating an incident involving Hunt allegedly punching a man in the face at an Ohio resort in June. The NFL is believed to have found enough from that incident to add to Hunt’s discipline.”

Hunt led the NFL in rushing as a rookie with 1,327 yards and scored eight touchdowns in helping Kansas City make the playoffs. This season, he has run for 824 yards and seven TDs in 11 games, and also has seven touchdowns receiving.

Hunt went unclaimed on waivers Monday and is currently a free agent.

