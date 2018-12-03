Kansas state government offices to close Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas state government offices will close Wednesday to honor President George H.W. Bush, who died on Friday.

Gov. Jeff Colyer on Monday made Dec. 6 a legal holiday and ordered state offices to close. Wednesday is also a national day of mourning.

Colyer served as a White House fellow under President Bush and President Ronald Reagan.

State offices also closed after the deaths of Presidents John Kennedy, Dwight Eisenhower, Harry Truman, Lyndon Johnson, Reagan and Gerald Ford.

Many — but not all — state courts also will close Wednesday. The Kansas Supreme Court on Wednesday gave judicial districts discretion to conduct court proceedings if they were needed. Anyone who has a court day scheduled Wednesday should check with the court to determine if it will be held.