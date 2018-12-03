× Kareem Hunt gear sees major discounts after running back cut from Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re looking for discounted Chiefs gear, now may be the time. But it may not be the kind you’re looking for. Kareem Hunt gear is headed off the shelves, and at some retailers it comes at a low, low price.

MO Sports Authentics offers a variety of Chiefs merchandise and collectibles. After video was released of the team’s former running back shoving and kicking a woman, they’re lowering prices on anything bearing his name.

“We have like full size helmets, mini helmets, footballs, a 16-by-20 I think is still back there,” MO Sports Authentics manager Erin Wadley said. “We have stuff that’s usually $120 on sale for $40. We have some that are like $160 for like $60 bucks or so, so it’s a big dip in price.”

Wadley said this is typical following an incident like Hunt’s. However, many shoppers are coming in to get the merchandise with hopes he may come back to the NFL and play again.

“A lot of our regulars are collectors, so especially since he’s not going to be — at least as of right now — a lot of people are taking advantage of the sales, and taking them in,” Wadley said. “Just in case, you know. Because if he’s no longer a Chief anymore, it will be history.”

She said the store recently held a signing with Hunt where people could come in and meet the star. Now some, Wadley said, are wishing they’d saved their money.

“They’re disappointed,” Wadley said. “He’s a huge part of Chiefs Kingdom. And since he’s gone, it’s a big impact on a lot of people, and especially people that — we just had a signing with him actually, so a lot of people came in for that. And so they’re like, ‘Oh, man. I just spent money to get something signed.’ That’s kind of the risk you take when you collect.”

Wadley said even though people are disappointed that Hunt will not be part of Chiefs Kingdom anymore, they are hoping a Super Bowl will still be in their sights.

“There’s tons of people that are coming in, and they’re talking like, ‘Oh man. We were doing so well,'” Wadley said. “I still think we will. I still think they’re going to have a great season, regardless. Obviously, he was a huge part of it, but we’ve still got other players. We’ve got Kelce. We’ve got Mahomes. We’ve got everybody, so I think at the end of the day we’ll be OK.”

Wadley said the store has a no-refund policy to signed merchandise.

If you purchased a Hunt jersey and purchased it at a Chiefs Pro Shop, the organization said you can do an exchange or return the item. You would need to bring a bank statement or receipt to show it was purchased at the store, and it should still be in good condition.