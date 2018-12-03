Light snow paired with below freezing temperatures makes for dangerous driving conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --Light snow fell across the metro Monday morning making roads extremely slick for drivers.

Before 6 a.m. multiple crashes had been reported, and several roads are closed included southbound I-635 past I-70 to southbound I-635 and northbound 169 at 6th Street.

Live updates below:

