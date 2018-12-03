Light snow paired with below freezing temperatures makes for dangerous driving conditions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --Light snow fell across the metro Monday morning making roads extremely slick for drivers.
Before 6 a.m. multiple crashes had been reported, and several roads are closed included southbound I-635 past I-70 to southbound I-635 and northbound 169 at 6th Street.
FOX4 will have updates on conditions in the video player below and on your TV every 15 minutes. If closures or crashes happen in between those updates, we will let you know as soon as they come into our newsroom.
Live updates below:
Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar
FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.
Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month
Click here to add your name to the list
Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page
A car lost control & rolled over along SB I-35 between downtown KC and 18th Street. @MattWDAF reported that it took him 40 minutes to travel 2-3 miles. There is no word yet on whether the driver in this vehicle was injured.