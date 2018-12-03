Missouri baby sitter pleads guilty in dog attack death of 13-month-old

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — A southeast Missouri baby sitter has pleaded guilty in the dog attack death of a 13-month-old girl.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 33-year-old Erica Jordan, of Cape Girardeau, agreed to a plea deal Friday. In exchange for pleading guilty to second-degree involuntary manslaughter, a charge of endangering the welfare of a child was dropped.

Prosecutors say she was caring for Loxli Chavez in March when a pit bull-mix attacked the girl. Jordan was temporality keeping the dog at her home for her brother. She told police the dog was “not good with children.” She said the dog also had bitten her son but that she thought he had calmed down after being neutered.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 18. She faces up to four years in prison.