New hockey team for metro’s disabled veterans hits the ice for first practice

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – There's a new ice hockey team in Kansas City, and it`s made up of just veterans.

The Kansas City Warriors held their first practice Sunday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The team is open to all disabled veterans, and skill doesn't matter. However, your VA rating must be 10 percent or higher.

The president of the club, Matthew Lawson, said the program is about celebrating the sport while offering a sense of belonging for veterans.

“This is there opportunity to come out and just be a part of the sport, to celebrate comradery and work through some challenges they may be experiencing since they left the military,” Lawson said.

The Kansas City Warriors practice once a week. The captain of the Kansas City Mavericks, Rocco Carzo, will also help during some practices.

You can find out more on the team's Facebook page.