New holiday tradition rolls into KC as Canadian Pacific train stops at Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Metro residents have the Plaza lights and the Mayor’s Christmas tree, but what about a holiday train?

Families enjoyed a new tradition Monday. As part of a 19-stop tour, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train decked out in lights and colors stopped at Union Station with 1,000 feet of brightly decorated rail cars.

It’s all to raise awareness, money and food for area food banks. In Kansas City, the money raised and food gathered went to Harvesters.

Attendees also got a special performance once the train stopped. It pulled up, backed into place, and then the side of one of the rail cars lowered to reveal a live band who performed for the crowd.

"It’s really fun to see all the people all lined up as far as you can see in either direction to enjoy this evening," said Margaret Leigh Guthrie who brought her family for the new event. "It’s so fun to live in Kansas City and have these opportunities."

There’s also a second train on tour across Canada. Altogether, there are more than 160 stops between the two.

Mayor Pro Tempe Scott Wagner was in attendance Monday night. He said he hopes to partner with Canadian Pacific to bring the event back "again and again."