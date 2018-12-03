One person shot in disturbance following car crash near East 67th and Woodland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City, Missouri police are trying to determine what led up to a car crash then a shooting early Monday.

It happened around 3:20 a.m. near East 67th and Woodland.

According to police, the victim and three witnesses were inside of a home when they heard a loud crash.

KCPD Sgt. Jake Becchina said several people become involved in a disturbance outside of the home. At some point someone fired a gun. A bullet struck one person in the stomach. That person was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery.

Police did not say whether any arrests were made.