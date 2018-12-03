Overland Park police searching for vehicle involved in road rage shooting day after Thanksgiving

Posted 11:23 am, December 3, 2018, by , Updated at 11:25AM, December 3, 2018

Overland Park Police are asking for the public’s help to track down this vehicle they believe was involved in a road rage incident Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police are asking for the public’s help to track down a vehicle they said was involved in a road rage incident a little more than a week ago.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 69-Highway just before West 103rd Friday, Nov. 23.

According to officer John Lacy, the driver fired several shots at the victim’s vehicle.

Police said the shooter was in a white GMC Yukon Denali XL with a 60-day license tag and a black luggage rack with a black brush guard mounted on the front.

If you have any information regarding this vehicle you are asked to call (913) 344-8742 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

 