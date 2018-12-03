Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pork rillette crostini

Makes 15-20 servings

Rillettes:

3 pounds pork shoulder, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup brandy

2 1/2 cups pork stock (or a high-quality brown stock available at Whole Foods or local butcher shops)

Sachet:

1 carrot, roughly chopped

2 celery stalks, roughly chopped

1 onion, roughly chopped

5 garlic cloves, smashed

1 teaspoon coriander seed

3 cloves

2 teaspoons black peppercorn

3 bay leaves

8 thyme sprigs

2 rosemary sprigs

Salt to taste

Sherry vinegar to taste

15-20 crostini slices

Directions:

Season pork cubes with salt and pepper. Place all sachet ingredients into cheese cloth and tie with butcher’s twine. In heavy-bottomed Dutch oven on high heat, sear pork until brown on all sides. Add sachet to pork and continue to saute until meat takes on the herbal aromas of sachet. Turn heat to medium-low, add brandy and reduce liquid by half. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Add pork stock and cover then place in oven. Remove when pork is soft and pulling apart, 2 to 3 hours. Remove sachet from pot and strain and save the cooking liquid. Add pork to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Add enough cooking liquid to make a soft and spreadable mixture. Season with salt and sherry vinegar to taste. Spread pork on toasted crostini slices. Arrange the party tray with crostini, mustard, cheese and jam to serve.

