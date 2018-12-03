President George H.W. Bush remembered for personal connections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- The legacy of President George Herbert Walker Bush is being remembered by those who say his leadership inspired them to serve our nation.

A special display at the Dole Institute of Politics honors the relationship between the 41st President and Kansas Sen. Robert Dole. Guests can also share their condolences by signing a memorial book.

Misti Stevens is one of many who believe America has lost one of its heroes.

She worked on Bush's campaign in 1988, helping elect a man she says inspired her to believe that anyone can make a difference in the world.

She says as a lowly campaign volunteer, the man who would become leader of the free world always stopped to shake her hand and thank her for her support.

"He even kept in contact after I decided not to work with the White House staff," Stevens said. "We were in Hawaii and the 50th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, and he sent me an invitation to go and hear him. I mean who does that? I mean he was so humble. He really appreciated everyone."

Stevens said President Bush taught her that leaders should serve their constituents, not rule over them. She joined a youth service project, which later became part of the president's thousand points of light initiative.

She credits the first President Bush for inspiring her to return to school and become a teacher, where she has spent her life working with at-risk children.

It's those personal connections people now remember in the wake of President Bush's death. And the respect he gave to those he may not agree with, which has all but disappeared in our politics today.