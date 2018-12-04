1 person shot near 113th & Corrington in south Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after one person was shot late Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported near 113th and Corrington in south Kansas City, Mo.

Police couldn’t confirm an age for the victim.

The victim has been taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time. Detectives and officers are working to determine at this time what led up to the shooting and exactly where it occurred.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene and will update as new information becomes available.