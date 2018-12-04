KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A construction worker and avid Kansas City Chiefs fan who loves to troll the Oakland Raiders is at it again!

Back in December 2017, Gerod DeCosta Makaha posted a photo of himself with a Chiefs Kingdom flag, saying he planned to bury it at the construction site of the new Las Vegas Raiders’ stadium.

Of course, Chiefs Kingdom loved it, and Makaha’s photo went viral, stirring up the rivalry we’ve all come to know and love. Some Raiders fans even reportedly argued he should be punished for the act.

Then on Monday, one year later, he made sure to document on Facebook that he’s the first Chiefs fan to sit (in his Chiefs gear, of course) on the Raiders’ bleachers in the new Las Vegas stadium.

And it’s likely before any Raiders fans have even sat there.

What a great way to remind everyone who won the latest rivalry match-up on Sunday!

In case you’re wondering, the Raiders are expected to move into the Las Vegas stadium ahead of the 2020 NFL season. Their lease at the Oakland Coliseum ends at the end of the 2018-2019 season. It’s unclear at this time where the Raiders will call home in 2019.