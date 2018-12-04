Chiefs Spanish broadcasters excite and entertain fanbase in Hispanic community

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --  If you've watched the Chiefs this season, you know their success and fun on the field translates in any language. In the video, FOX4's Jason Lamb takes you inside the Tico Sports broadcast booth where Spanish play-by-play announcer Kike Morales and color commentator Leo Prieto describe bringing the excitement of the Chiefs to the Hispanic community.