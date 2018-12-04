Hiland Dairy recalls products produced in Kansas City due to egg contamination

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hiland Dairy has announced a voluntary recall of some milk products over fears that they may contain eggnog that could affect people with egg allergens.

The company announced today that they were recalling half-gallon premium whole milk chocolate produced in Kansas City. The recalled product has a sell by date of Dec 13, 2018 and UPC code 0-7206000128-0.

The milk was sold and distributed in the Kansas City metro area as well as Topeka and St. Joseph. Other Hiland dairy products are not part of the recall.

People who are allergic to egg products could run the risk of life-threatening infections if they consume the products. So far, no illnesses have been reported.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Hiland Dairy at at 1-402-558-0637 ext. 107 or by clicking the link here.