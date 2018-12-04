Juvenile certified to stand trial as an adult in double shooting at Sun Fresh on Prospect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A suspect who was 16 during a double shooting in September at Sun Fresh on Prospect is certified to stand trial as an adult. On Tuesday, Jackson County prosecutors identified now 17-year-old Santavion Metcalf as the shooter who it's charging with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Court documents say police went to the grocery store on September 3 and found two shooting victims. One was an innocent 15-year-old girl who was at work, the other was Metcalf's reported target, who returned fire when Metcalf allegedly shot him.

The teenage victim told FOX4 she had just clocked into work and was putting baskets away when she heard the shots.

“After I heard them, I saw a bullet hit the cans of pop, and I just started running down the aisle,” the girl said. “Then five seconds later, I felt it, and I just had to keep running.”

A witness who works at Sun Fresh went to school with Metcalf and helped police identify him, she also gave first aid to her 15-year-old co-worker. Other witnesses also helped identify Metcalf, and police say clear surveillance video shows Metcalf approaching one of the victims with a gun.

His bond is requested at $200,000 cash and his arraignment in circuit court is on Tuesday. Court documents don't say whether he's given a formal statement to police.