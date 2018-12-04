KCK police investigating shooting outside KU Hospital

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police are investigating a shooting at the main entrance to the University of Kansas Hospital.

Staff members at the facility began getting text messages through an alert system that there was an active shooter on campus. The all clear was given shortly before 12:30 a.m.

According to police, officers initially responded to shots fired call near 7th Street and Osage Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said the victims drove themselves to the hospital, but the suspect followed them and there was another shooting in front of the hospital entrance.

The suspect died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A male victim is in critical condition and a female victim has minor injuries.

Check this page for updates.