KCKPD: Shooter followed 28-year-old man to hospital, killed him then took his own life

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- KCK police just released the name of the victim who died in the shooting at the University of Kansas Hospital late Monday.

Kansas City, Kansas resident Dominic Garcia, 28, was shot and killed as he arrived at the hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound sustained at another location.

Police were initially dispatched to that shooting at 7th and Osage around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Garcia didn't wait for first responders and drove himself to the hospital. A woman, who had also been injured in the shooting, was in the car with him. Police have not yet released the name of the woman who was shot. She sustained minor injuries.

When they arrived at the hospital, Garcia got out of the car at the entrance to the emergency room but ran up Cambridge street toward the main entrance to the hospital, but those doors were locked as part of the hospital's late night protocol. That's where the shooter caught up to Garcia and shot him again then took his own life.

Police have not yet identified the shooter.

Staff members at the facility began getting text messages through an alert system that there was an active shooter on campus. The all clear was given shortly before 12:30 a.m.