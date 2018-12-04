Metro residents getting false notifications that their packages have been delivered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Early delivery on packages is great, right? That is, if they actually get delivered.

Metro residents are reporting getting notifications that their package have been delivered, when they really haven't.

Kent Kunzler, a USPS customer, has lived in his Olathe neighborhood 17 years. He tells FOX4 this is the first time he's ever remembered this happening and he receives packages frequently.

“Last night, through the Amazon app, it said it was delivered at 7:30 in my mailbox," Kunzler said. "We have a lock mailbox over here that has a package bin, so I walked across the street, and it wasn't there."

Kunzler said he had been seeing through his home association website, that multiple people have had the same thing happen.

“My first thought was that it was stolen, but then I looked and it said it was delivered in the mailbox, which is locked. When I went over there, that bin was open, so then I was like okay, maybe it got put in the wrong one, because there are multiple different locked mailboxes,” added Kunzler.

A spokesperson for USPS sent FOX4 the following statement:

“The Postal Service appreciates its customers and always strives to provide the best possible service to them. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by customers. Local management is working with customers to resolve their concerns and is committed to giving them the service they expect. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we continue to successfully resolve their concerns. Customers are reminded that, if they need assistance with mailing or shipping concerns, they have a variety of options for reaching us, including contacting a supervisor or manager at their local Post Office, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or visiting our website at www.usps.com/help.”

“I just thought maybe the package is due to be delivered in a certain time frame and maybe they can't meet that deadline," Kunzler added. "So they're marking it as delivered, putting it in the mailbox, and then showing up when they can."

Kunzler said some neighbors who received messages that their packages were delivered say it showed up later that day, or the next.

“Maybe it's just too much demand, they just can`t get it done in the time frame,” said Kunzler.

Kunzler has a doorbell camera, so he can see when his packages are actually delivered.

He said these early delivery notices are inconvenient and causing confusion as now some people won't know if a package is really stolen, delivered to the wrong person, or just hasn't actually arrived yet.

“I definitely was annoyed by it. Other people were trading messages on Facebook were annoyed by it as well,” Kunzler said.

Kunzler said the people delivering the packages are not their normal mail carriers.

He said besides this issue, when his packages do arrive, he also has video of them throwing the packages onto his front porch.