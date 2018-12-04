Missouri gets coveted transfer QB Kelly Bryant from Clemson

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers have their successor to departing QB Drew Lock in heralded transfer Kelly Bryant. The former Clemson quarterback was part of the team that won the National Championship in 2017, and he led the Tigers back to the College Football Playoff in 2018 before declaring his intent to transfer this year.

He made his announcement on Twitter:

Bryant threw for 3,333 yards at Clemson and ran for another 987 yards with 32 combined touchdowns. He’ll have one year of eligibility left, taking advantage of an NCAA rule that allows players to transfer schools without losing a year as long as they haven’t played in more than four games that season.

He announced his decision to transfer after Coach Dabo Swinney replaced him at starter with freshman Trevor Lawrence, who has led Clemson to a 13-0 record and another appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Bryant had many suitors, he picked Missouri over Auburn, Arkansas, Mississippi State and North Carolina.