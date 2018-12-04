No injuries reported after house catches fire near 30th and Lister in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire Tuesday night in Kansas City.

The fire was reported just before 6 p.m. near 30th and Lister Avenue.

When fire crews arrived on scene the house was fully engulfed in flames. The house was reported to be vacant at the time of the fire.

Crews on scene tell FOX4 someone does live at the home but was not home at the time of the fire. The fire did not spread to any other structures.

The estimated amount of damage is unknown at this time.