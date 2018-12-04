× Ohio State says coach Urban Meyer will retire after Rose Bowl

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Urban Meyer is stepping down as Ohio State’s football coach, ESPN is reporting.

Meyer will step down after the Rose Bowl.

There have been rumors that Ohio-native Matt Campbell would be offered the position Meyer left. Multiple sources are saying offensive coordinator Ryan Day will replace Meyer.

Reports have said he’s being forced into retirement because of the cyst in his brain. According to Yahoo Sports, the cyst has grown over the years causing headaches. The condition forced Meyer to drop to his knee during the Indiana game this year.

Meyer has already had one surgery in 2014 to help relieve the pain.

Ohio State will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the coaching change.

Earlier this year, there was turmoil during the offseason when Meyer was suspended for the first three games for his handling of former assistant coach Zach Smith, who had been accused by his ex-wife of domestic abuse.

Meyer has faced numerous questions since his return to the sideline about his future as Ohio State coach and his health. At the time has said he expects to be back in 2019. But in a season in which there has been limited drama on the field — with No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson stomping toward a seemingly inevitable College Football Playoff championship matchup — whether Meyer can continue to be Ohio State coach has become the most intriguing story of 2018.