KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead Tuesday evening after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 49 near Red Bridge Road.

Kansas City Police responded to the scene shortly after 6:30 p.m. The driver returned to the scene and called police.

Southbound I-49 is heavily backed up near Red Bridge Road as police investigate. Drivers are urged to take an alternative route.

