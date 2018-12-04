Police say victim in shooting at KU Hospital has died

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- KCK police are reporting late Tuesday morning that the male victim in a shooting late Monday night at the University of Kansas Hospital has died.

Staff members at the facility began getting text messages through an alert system that there was an active shooter on campus. The all clear was given shortly before 12:30 a.m.

According to police, officers initially responded to shots fired call near 7th Street and Osage Avenue around 11:30 Monday night.

Police said the victims drove themselves to the hospital, but the suspect followed them and there was another shooting in front of the hospital entrance. At that time the suspect took his own life.

The male victim was reported to be in critical condition following the shooting and a female victim was reported to have minor injuries.

Police reported late Monday morning that the male victim, identified as 28-year-old Dominic Garcia, of KCK, died from his injuries. Police have not identified the shooter at this time.

This incident remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

