Tearful Cindy McCain says her goodbyes to Bush

WASHINGTON — A tearful Cindy McCain has said farewell to former President George H.W. Bush.

The widow of Republican Sen. John McCain visited the casket in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday evening. She approached the casket in tears, kissed a hand and touched it to the flag covering the casket.

It’s the second time she’s grieved in the soaring room since her husband died Aug. 25 of brain cancer. The casket holding the Arizona senator lay for a viewing in the same spot, also on the catafalque constructed to hold the remains of President Abraham Lincoln.

Bush died Friday in Houston at age 94.